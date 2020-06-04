Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DINESHLALYADAV Rinkiya Ke Papa fame music director Dhananjay Mishra dies: Bhojpuri celebrities pay last tribute

The Bhojpuri industry is in a state of mourning today as Rinkiya Ke Papa fame music director Dhananjay Mishra died at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. According to reports, he died while undergoing treatment. The tragic news was shared by Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the musician, she wrote, "#RIP Dhananjay Mishra sir will miss you." The 29-year-old actress also offered her condolences to the grieving family.

Kajal Raghwani also posted a video where she talked about how she had always wanted to work with Dhananjay Mishra and also said that his songs will remain with her forever.

Popular Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav shared a throwback selfie with Dhananjay Mishra and said he will miss his 'brother' forever and, his soulful voice has been ringing in his ears since morning.

Actress Akshara Singh also paid her tribute to Dhananjay Mishra.

Dhananjay Mishra was best known for composing the superhit Bhojpuri song Rinkiya Ke Papa. Besides this, he had composed several songs for several Bhojpuri films such as Love Marriage, Naagraj, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Dabang Sarkar, Shrimaan Driver Babu, Nirahua Satal Rah, and several others.

