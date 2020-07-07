Rani Chatterjee files FIR against social media bully after opening up about depression, thanks Mumbai Police

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANI CHATTERJEE Rani Chatterjee files FIR against social media bully after opening up about depression

Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee opened up about battling depression owing to online trolls last week. In an Instagram post, the actress shared how she is undergoing 'mental trauma' due to a Facebook user who has been harassing her for a few years now. She also sought help from Mumbai Police and threatened that she will take her own life. Now, the actress has finally filed FIR against the social media bully. Taking to her Instagram, Rani wrote, "#MumabiPolice #Thankyousomuch #FIR #darz I will fight."

Rani told Mumbai Online, "I have filed an FIR at the Kashimira police station today against Dhananjay Singh. Cops had called both of us at the police station and questioned him regarding his posts in front of me. He claimed to be a reporter working for a reputed magazine and said that he was just doing his job. He also denied most of the posts being about me and said that he hadn't mentioned my name in those posts so how can I be so sure. I mean, how shameless can a person be? Even if not for me, those comments were made for some other woman, right? Who gave him the right to do that?"

She further said, "Just because of the Sushant Singh Rajput incident or because I wrote a desperate letter, people are talking and advising about mental health. Had Sushant been alive and had addressed his issues on a public platform, people would have called it a publicity stunt. Now that he is no more, people are calling him a coward. People will tweet about mental health only until the hashtag is trending. Once the hashtag goes away, all their preachings also vanish just like that. No one really cares in this industry and even in this world. Everyone just wants to pass judgement"

Earlier, the actress shared screenshots of some of his Facebook posts and said that he has been targetting her and body-shaming her. The posts did not mention her name but the actress claims that they are about her. She also said that she sought the help of the cyber cell but in vain. She wrote, "I am very disturbed now. I try to be strong and positive always, but now I just can't." She added, "I don't have any courage left. I will end my life because I have been suffering from depression due to this man. I can't take this anymore."

