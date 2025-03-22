Odela 2: Tamannaah Bhatia's supernatural thriller set to release on big screen on this date | Check details With the tagline "When darkness reigns and hope fades, 'Shiva Shakti' awakens," the film promises to be a divine rollercoaster of suspense, mysticism, and thrilling drama.

The much-awaited supernatural thriller, Odela 2, featuring the stunning Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, has finally set its release date. The film, directed by Ashok Teja, will hit the big screens worldwide on April 17, 2025.

The announcement was made by the film’s creators, Sampath Nandi Teamworks, through their social media channels. The team wrote, “When darkness reigns and hope fades, 'Shiva Shakti' awakens. #Odela2 Grand release worldwide on April 17th. Get ready for a divine thriller on the big screens. #Odela2OnApril17.”'

The excitement surrounding Odela 2 has been mounting ever since it was revealed that it is the second installment in the Odela franchise, following the success of the first film, Odela Railway Station. This sequel continues the story with Tamannaah Bhatia stepping into a pivotal role that promises to be unlike anything fans have seen her portray before.

Odela 2 is produced by D Madhu and marks the collaboration of talented artists. The film’s music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, while the cinematography has been handled by Soundar Rajan. The art direction is by Rajeev Nair, ensuring a visually compelling and immersive experience.

A teaser released earlier revealed that the plot of Odela 2 will focus on a fierce battle between divine forces and dark powers. The chilling teaser, devoid of dialogues except one, hints at a thrilling conflict, with a dark power stating, “Water, fire, air, earth and sky… all five elements are slave to my might.” The teaser ends with dramatic visuals showcasing the divine forces overcoming the darkness.

What adds to the anticipation is the fact that Tamannaah will be seen in a completely different avatar for the first time in her career. She plays the role of a Saadhvi—a character she has never attempted in her two-decade-long film career, which will surely surprise her fans.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Hebbah Patel, Dayanand Reddy, Yuva, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and many others.

With its spine-tingling premise and star-studded cast, Odela 2 promises to be a visual and emotional rollercoaster when it releases on April 17. Fans and film buffs alike are eagerly waiting for this supernatural thriller to unfold.