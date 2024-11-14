Nirahua-Amrapali's romantic dance in Bhojpuri song ‘Hamar Choliya Mein’ raises temperature on internet | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Nirahua-Amrapali's dance in Bhojpuri song ‘Hamar Choliya Mein’ goes viral

Nowadays Bhojpuri songs and videos are in trend and also liked by everyone. Its actors have also a huge fan following on social media. Every day, one or the other song of Bhojpuri creates buzz on the internet. Recently, the most talked about couples in the Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' have created a woo on the internet. Their chemistry in the Bhojpuri song ‘Hamar Choliya Mein’ is being liked by everyone. The video is going viral on social media platforms and YouTube.

In the song, the wonderful chemistry of the actors is winning the hearts of the audience. Amrapali's beauty and Nirahua's simple style are mesmerizing the audience.

The song features a nighttime scene where both actors are dozing off on a sheet that has been laid out on the floor. It appears romantic and humorous when a cockroach sneaks inside Amrapali's shirt, causing her to become agitated and ask Nirahua to take it off. In the song, their chemistry appears to be quite engaging and natural. After viewing this Bhojpuri music video for "Hamar Choliya Mein," fans are appreciating their naivete and comprehension.

Film was released in 2014

The song 'Humar Choliya Mein' is a part of Bhojpuri film ‘Nirahua Hindustani', which was released in 2014. All songs of the movie were superhit and the story of the film impressed the audience. The song 'Humar Choliya Mein' is a part of Bhojpuri film ‘Nirahua Hindustani', which was released in 2014. All the songs of the movie remained superhit and the story of the film impressed the audience. The script of the movie was written by Santosh Mishra and directed by Satish Jain. The lyrics of the song ‘Hamar Choliya Mein’ have been written by Pyare Lal Yadav and its music has been given by Rajesh Rajneesh.