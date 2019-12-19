Monalisa to Akshara Singh, Aamrapali Dubey; Bhojpuri actresses who ruled Instagram in 2019

Bhojpuri actresses arent behind when it comes to glamour

Bhojpuri cinema has leveled up to Bollywood. The scale of films made in Bhojpuri has gone higher and Bhojpuri superstars no longer need an introduction when they step outside in the different parts of the country. Bhojpuri actresses aren't behind Bollywood divas when it comes to glamour. Actresses like Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey, and Kajal Raghwani can put many B-town divas to shame with their looks in their sizzling pictures. These actresses often take to Instagram to share their pictures with fans and looking at their Instagram feed, we can safely say their Insta game is on point.

Don't believe us? watch these sizzling pictures of Bhojpuri superstar and judge for yourself.

Monalisa

Antra Biswas aka Monalisa needs no introduction apart from Bhojpuri films the actress is often seen in Hindi TV serials. Monalisa became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 10. The actress shares sizzling pictures on Instagram

Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh who has featured in superhit films and will soon be featuring in the most expensive film in the Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has also a beautiful voice and crooned several songs.

Kajal Raghwani

Kajal Raghwani's pair with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is loved by the audience and the duo has delivered a series of hits films and songs together.

Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey is one of the most successful actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and her pair with Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua has a crazy fan following. The chemistry between the duo is such that fans can’t imagine them without each other.