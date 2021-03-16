Image Source : YOUTUBE/WORLDWIDE RECORDS BHOJPURI Khesari Lal Yadav's latest song Baani Bada Confuse from Baap Ji goes viral | WATCH

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav starrer song Baani Bada Confuse which was released recently has gone viral. The song is from his upcoming movie Baap Ji which also features actress Ritu Singh. The song is getting a huge response from the audience. People are loving Khesari and Ritu's on-screen romance.

In not more than 24 hours the song broke all records and received 19 lakh views. The song is crooned by Khesari​​ Lal Yadav and Alka Jha. The lyrics are penned by Arbind Tiwari while music composed by Om Jha.

Check out the song here:

Film Baapji is a comedy-family drama that also stars Manoj Tiger, who will portray the role of Khesari's father in the film. The film will also have a special item song by Sambhavna Seth and Kajal Raghwani. Helmed by Dev Pandey, Baapji is produced by Ramjit Jaiswal.

For the unversed, Khesari will also be seen in upcoming movies such as Bhag Khesari Bhag and Doli Saja Ke Rakhna starring Aamrapali Dubey.

Khesari who celebrated his birthday on Monday received many congratulatory wishes from his friends in the industry. Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua shared a photo with Khesari and penned a heartfelt note.

Kajal Raghwani posted a selfie with Khesari and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to the very talented supportive costar god bless you with lots of blessings love care n whatever you deserve the most."