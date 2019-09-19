Image Source : INSATGRAM Khesari Lal Yadav's latest Bhojpuri song Adhai Baje Dehiya Khoje Tor goes viral, watch video

Bhojpuri sensation Khesari Lal Yadav definitely knows how to hit the right chord among his audience with his charm and viral dancing moves. The actor enjoys a huge fan base, courtesy his stellar acting skills and on-screen persona. Now, the Bhojpuri actor-singer has taken the internet by storm with his latest Bhojpuri gaana titled Adhai Baje Dehiya Khoje. The music video also featuring popular actress Kajal Raghwani is from the film Balam Ji Love You.

Adhai Baje Dehiya Khoje Tor song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh while the lyrics have been penned by Pyarel Yadav. Balam Ji Love You is a Bhojpuri action romance movie which is directed by Premanshu Singh and produced by Seema Devi Rungta and Anand Kumar Rungta. It stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles opposite role. Watch the viral Adhai Baje Dehiya Khoje Tor song here:

Khesari Lal Yadav is known for his amazing performance in movies like Dil Le Gayi Odhaniya Wali, Hawa Mein Udta Jaye Mera Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Chhapra Express, Khoon Bhari Maang, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Khesari Ke Prem Rog, Hero No.1, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Dabang Aashiq, Khiladi, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Damru, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, Dabang Sarkar.

