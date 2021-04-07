Jeetendra turns 79: Ekta Kapoor wishes dad on birthday with adorable post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTA KAPOOR Ekta Kapoor with father Jeetendra

Bollywood veteran Jeetendra turned 79 on Wednesday and his daughter, producer Ekta Kapoor, wished him a very happy birthday in her new Instagram post. Calling him the "wind beneath" her wings, Ekta wrote about how she has learnt so much from her dad. She also spoke about his support when she decided to become a producer.

"Happie bday papa! U r d wind beneath My wings!!! U helped me grow n supported me when I chose to b a producer ! Love is acceptance u taught me that ! Love u," wrote Ekta.

According to reports, the family will have an intimate celebration this year due to the lockdown in Mumbai and the second wave of Covid-19.

Jeetendra has enjoyed a vast fan following since the 1960s and has acted in over 200 films in his career. He is known for his performances in many films, the prominent ones being "Farz", "Himmatwala", "Tohfa" and "Sanjog". He is also known as the Jumping Jack of Bollywood due to his signature dance steps.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday announced the second season of "The Verdict" series, which will chronicle the story of the 1975 Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The first season was titled "The Verdict – State vs Nanavati" and featured actors Manav Kaul, Elli AvrRam, Sumeet Vyas and Viraf Patel.

The show, which premiered on ALT Balaji and ZEE5 in 2019, followed the 1959 Indian judiciary case of KM Nanavati v State of Maharashtra, where a Naval Commander was tried for the murder of his wife's lover.

Kapoor took to Instagram and shared that the upcoming season is based on two books, "Emergency Retold" by author Kuldip Nayar and "The Case that Shook India: The Verdict That Led to the Emergency", penned by activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

Further details about the show are awaited.

