Happy Diwali 2019: Celebrate the festival of lights with popular Bhojpuri songs

Happy Diwali! for all the Bhojpuri fans out there, we bring a list of songs that you can enjoy as you celebrate Diwali this year.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2019 11:06 IST
Representative News Image

Bhojpuri Diwali Songs

Happy Diwali everyone! Bhojpuri songs are meant for every mood and flair and the music just enjoys the festivity around. There's always a song to celebrate each day of the year and today, when the country celebrates the beautiful festivals of lights and everything around us, it is gripped in Diwali festive, how can Bhojpuri music be behind. So for all the fans of Bhojpuri, here's a list of Bhojpuri songs that will just set the mood right for this beautiful festival.

Chuti Patakha by Khesari Lal Yadav

Sabke Happy Diwali - Mohini Pandey

Jalaye Deep Ghar Ghar by Priyanka Pandey

Happy Diwali sung by Anmol VIdyarthi and Kumkum VIdyarthi

Diwali ki night by Amrita Dixit

