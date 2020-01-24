Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa adds spice to her Friday vibes in these latest pictures

Actress Monalisa, who is one of the popular faces of Bhojpuri cinema, is making the best of her Friday mood. The Nazar actress shared a sizzling picture dressed in a high-slit long dress with a crop top on social media today. With her hair open and perfect makeup, Monalisa scored high brownie points and, needless to say, the picture has now stormed the internet.

Taking to her Instagram, Monalisa shared the picture with a caption that read, “The More I Look Back ... The More I See Miracles... #poser #instagood #instamood #fridayvibes”.

The Bhojpuri actress also shared a BTS throwback picture and said, “Optimism Is A Happiness Magnet”. In the picture, she is seen flaunting her curves in olive green monokini and a sarong. Take a look:

Monalisa

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has done over 125 Bhojpuri films, and has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.

Monalisa’s latest Bhojpuri song Uttar Ke Dupatta with Pawan Singh from the film Ziddi Aashiq is creating much buzz across the internet ever since its release.

She was also a contestant of Bigg Boss 10 in 2016.She is currently playing the negative role of Mohana in Star Plus Nazar, for which she has received much appreciation for her portrayal of the latter.

