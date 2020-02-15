Bhojpuri Holi Songs 2020: Bring in fun festive feel with Deepak Chandravanshi's Rangwa Chhutat Naikhe

Deepak Chandravanshi's latest Bhojpuri Holi song :Rangwa Chhutat Naikhe

Holi is just around the corner and songs play a very important role in bringing in the fun festive feels of Holi. Deepak Charavanshi's latest Bhojpuri Holi song Rangwa Chhutat Naikhe has been viral on YouTube. The song Rangwa Chhut Nayikhe is sung by Deepak Chandravanshi. The lyrics are written by Rajan Bedardi and composed by Shankar Singh. The song is from the Bhojpuri music album More Driver Sajanwa Range Mobil from Jobanwa.

Bhojpuri songs' demand increases in Holi and artist bring in their new albums and songs to make the maximum use of the festive feels. Ther strings of new songs for Holi 2020 are yet to come and like every year, the Bhojpuri music industry promises to deliver peppy dance numbers for listeners to get in their 'Fagun' feel.