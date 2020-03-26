Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh distributes masks on road to the needy amid coronavirus lockdown

Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh had the sweetest gesture for all the needy people amid coronavirus scare as she distributed masks to them. The actress, known for her role in films like Sajan Chale Sasural, Hum Hai Lootere, Tabadal and others, took to the streets to help the need during this dark time and gave them masks to protect them from the deadly virus. She also encouraged people to take the precautionary measures like wearing masks and washing hands to stay safe at this time.

Akshara shared a video on the internet in which she is seen making little kids wear the mask. She captioned the video saying, "Let’s save the world." The actress also urged fans to maintain personal hygiene to safeguard themselves from the deadly virus. Watch the full video.

More than 21,000 people have succumbed to coronavirus and more than 1.7 lakh people are infected by it in the world. The deadly disease is increasing rapidly in many countries and in India, the mark has already crossed 600. People all over the world are under self-quarantine. Not just Bhojpuri stars but Bollywood celebrities are also encouraging fans to stay safe during this time.

The shooting of movies have also been postponed across the country and celebrities have been entertaining fans by sharing videos and photos of their activities from their home-quarantine period.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page