Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh claims a gang wants her to attempt suicide; talks about her alleged MMS

Akshara Singh, one of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, is once again in the limelight these days. There were reports of her MMS going viral. After the news surfaced, Akshara Singh had an exclusive conversation with India TV. The actress revealed that it is heartbreaking for any woman. She also said that a group of people want her to commit suicide. This group has been after her since the year 2018.

The actress shared that she was busy with her shooting, during which a friend called her and informed her about the alleged MMS leak. Akshara said that it was shocking for her; she was stunned to hear this news as such things can harm her career.

Akshara Singh said, "This is not the first time such acts are happening against me. I have been facing all this since 2018. This is not being done by one person but by a group that wants me to be hanged. or I leave work and sit down. They are not tolerating that I am succeeding without any support. I am working in the industry, and I am getting successful." Without naming anyone, Akshara Singh also said that if she names those people, they will be emboldened and she does not want that. However, she mentioned that the individuals in the gang are not normal people.

The Bhojpuri actress also shared that not only such news reports but also social media is being used to harass her. She revealed that there are comments made on her reels and posts that disturb her, but the actress believes in answering such people with her work.

Akshara further said that she is going to send a legal notice to all the news portals that are publishing such news about her. She has spoken to her lawyer that in a day or two, the news portals that publish such baseless news will get a notice as it is a matter related to her honour. Expressing her anger, Akshara said, "I am really upset. Even if a YouTuber talks like this, I can tolerate it, but big media channels and portals are spreading such fake news. One should think once before posting such news against a woman walking the road to success on her own. I am now going to take legal action against everyone."

