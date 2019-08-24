Janmashtami 2019: On Lord Krishna’s birthday Bhojpuri song Kanha Happy Birthday To You goes viral

The nation is celebrating the birth of the eighth carnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna today in the form of Janmashtami or Gokulashtami. Be it Diwali, Holi or any other festival, songs make the event all the more special. Similarly, there are a lot of songs that have been made on the occasion of Janmashtami but the one gaining a lot of attention this time is none other than Bhojpuri song 'Kanha Happy Birthday to You' which is also going viral on social media and people are loving hearing it and are playing it on loop.

Have a look at the fun-filled song here:

The song has been sung by Kanchan Yadav K.Y and the lyrics have been written by Nirmal Yogesh and composed by Vikas Raj. This song is going viral on the internet in very less time and not just Bhojpuri fans, even users of other languages too are liking it.

Not only this, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav’s song Murali Ki Dhun is also receiving a lot of praise on social media on the occasion of Janmashtami. The special thing about this song is that Khesari himself is seen playing red coloured flute in it, which has filled his fans with great enthusiasm. Not only this, the amazing dance sequence in the song has also captured attention.

Have a look at the video here:

