'Worshiper of Jinnah', Yogi Adityanath mounts attack on Akhilesh Yadav for Pakistan comments

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday mounted a blistering attack on Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav for his comments on Pakistan. Calling him the worshiper of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Adityanath in a hard-hitting tweet said there is a threat to the nation from those parties which prefer Jinnah over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"They are worshipers of Jinnah, we are worshipers of Sardar Patel. Pakistan is dear to them, we sacrifice our lives on Maa Bharati," the firebrand BJP leader tweeted in Hindi.

Akhilesh Yadav is facing a barrage of criticism from the BJP leaders for his comments that Pakistan is a "political enemy" which is targeted by the BJP for "vote politics".

Earlier on Wednesday, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that issues of sugarcane farmers should be raised and not Jinnah.

"I do not know why Pakistan’s founder Jinnah’s name is often invoked during elections. Those who want to politicise this… in UP’s politics, Jinnah’s name should not be invoked. Instead, we should talk of farmers," he said in Modinagar (Ghaziabad) during the party's door-to-door campaign.

Polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases beginning February 10. Counting is slated for March 10.

