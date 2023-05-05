Yeshwanthapura election 2023: BJP bets on turncoat; will ST Somashekhar his success?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JD-S remained at number 2 in the last two elections in Yashwanthapura.

Yeshwanthapura election 2023: Yeshwanthapura Assembly constituency, one of the 225 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, is located in Bangalore Urban district. It falls under Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency which is presented by BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda. There is an advantage with BJP as it is the ruling party in the state and Lok Sabha constituency belongs to the saffron party. The sitting MLA Somashekar won even in the by-poll 2019 after joining BJP. Also, the presence of JD-S will divide Opposition votes in the constituency.

In 2018 assembly election, Congress candidate ST Somashekhar won Yeshwanthapura won with a margin of over 10,000. He defeated JD-S candidate TN Javarayi Gowda, while BJP leader Jaggesh settled at third position.

Other details

The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. Over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. The last date of withdrawal of candidature was April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate.

