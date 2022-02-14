Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC on course for big win in four municipal corporations in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress on Monday was ahead in all the four municipal corporations in West Bengal where polls were held on February 12, as per data available on the State Election Commission's website.

In Bidhannagar, the TMC won 24 of the 41 seats and was ahead in 10, while the Congress won in one ward, according to the SEC website at 11 am.

The ruling party clinched 10 of the 47 seats in Siliguri and was leading in three wards, and both the BJP and the CPI(M) have won two seats each.

In Chandannagar, the TMC bagged 12 out of 32 seats and was ahead in nine, while the CPI(M) won in one ward.

The TMC pocketed 28 of 106 seats in Asansol and was leading in seven wards, the data showed, adding, the BJP emerged triumphant in three wards and the CPI(M) in two.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked people for her party’s “thumping win” in the civic polls, calling it a victory of the masses.

ALSO READ | Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 26.63% polling till 11 am in Goa; 23.03% in UP, 18.97% in Uttarakhand