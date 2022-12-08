Viramgam Election Results 2022 LIVE: Can BJP's Hardik Patel emerge victorious? Counting of votes today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Viramgam Election Results 2022

Viramgam Election Results 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections will begin today at 8 am. The assembly elections in the state were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place at as many as 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. A total of 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) also contested. Viramgam assembly constituency, which comes under Surendranagar district, went to polls on December 5. In the 2017 assembly elections, the seat was won by the Congress party. However, this time, the constituency is much sought after as the BJP leader and Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel has locked horns against Congress' Lakha Bharwad - who is the sitting MLA from Viramgam for two terms. Meanwhile, AAP filed Amarsinh Thakore against the two heavyweights.

