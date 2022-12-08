Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
Viramgam Election Results 2022 LIVE: Can BJP's Hardik Patel emerge victorious? Counting of votes today

Viramgam Election Results 2022 LIVE: The constituency is much sought after as the BJP leader and Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel has locked horns against Congress' Lakha Bharwad - who is the sitting MLA from the constituency.

Viramgam Election Results 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections will begin today at 8 am. The assembly elections in the state were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place at as many as 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. A total of 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) also contested. Viramgam assembly constituency, which comes under Surendranagar district, went to polls on December 5. In the 2017 assembly elections, the seat was won by the Congress party. However, this time, the constituency is much sought after as the BJP leader and Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel has locked horns against Congress' Lakha Bharwad - who is the sitting MLA from Viramgam for two terms. Meanwhile, AAP filed Amarsinh Thakore against the two heavyweights. 

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Govt is being formed in state on basis of work: Hardik Patel

    BJP leader Hardik Patel claimed that the government is being formed in the state on the basis of work. "No riots/terrorist attacks here in past 20 yrs. People know BJP met their expectations. They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance&strengthened this trust," he added. 

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'BJP would get around 135-140 seats', claims Hardik Patel

    Hardik Patel made a big claim today, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get around 135-140 seats

  • Dec 08, 2022 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Viramgam Election Results: First electoral test for Hardik Patel as BJP leader

    It is the first electoral test for Hardik Patel after he switched sides from Congress to the BJP this year in the month of June.

