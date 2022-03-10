Varanasi South Election Result 2022 LIVE: Can BJP repeat magic in its stronghold?

Varanasi South election result 2022 Live updates: The counting of votes in Varanasi South is currently underway. Varanasi South is an assembly constituency under the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Rajesh Mishra from Indian National Congress.

The Varanasi South Assembly seat is a stronghold of the BJP for over two-and-a-half decades. This time the seat is set to witness an interesting contest. The BJP had won the seat in consecutive elections.

This time, the BJP has fielded UP minister Neelkanth Tiwari and the Samajwadi Party has given the ticket to Kishan Dikshit. The Congress and the BSP have fielded Mudita Kapur and Dinesh Kasaudhan, respectively.

Polling on the Varanasi South assembly constituency was held on March 7, 2022.