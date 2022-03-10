Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
Varanasi Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: Can BJP's Saurabh Srivastava retain his seat?

In 2017, Saurabh Srivastava of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Anil Srivastava from Indian National Congress by a huge margin.

Paras Bisht Written by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Varanasi Published on: March 10, 2022 13:17 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Varanasi Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE

Varanasi Cantt election result 2022 Live updates: The counting is underway for the Varanasi cantonment seat. Varanasi cantonment is an assembly constituency under the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, Saurabh Srivastava of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Anil Srivastava from Indian National Congress by a huge margin. 

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

In the 2022 assembly elections, the Congress has fielded former Varanasi MP, Rajesh Mishra, and the BJP has once reposed faith in incumbent MLA Saurabh Srivastava, while the SP has fielded Puja Yadav.

Polling on the Varanasi Cantt assembly constituency was held on March 7, 2022.

 

