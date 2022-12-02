Gujarat elections 2022: Will it be a cakewalk for BJP again in Valsad?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Valsad election results 2022

Valsad election results 2022: In 2017 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the Valsad seat with a huge margin. BJP's candidate Bharatbhai Kikubhai Patel won the seat by defeating Tandel Narendrakumar Jagubhai of the Congress with a margin of 43092 votes. In 2012, Bharatbhai Kikubhai Patel had won by a margin of 35,999 votes.

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

In 2022, the prime battle on the seat is between the BJP and the Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party is also in the race and is expected to dent the votebank of the Congress. While the BJP has trusted Bharatbhai Patel again, the Congress has given ticket to Kamalkumar Shantilal Patel. Raju Marcha is contesting on AAP's ticket.

GUJARAT ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Valsad assembly constituency falls under Valsad Lok Sabha seat. Both Valsad assembly seat and Lok Sabha seat have been BJP's stronghold. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Dr. KC Patel had won the seat by a mammonth margin of margin of 353797 votes defeating Congress candidate Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai.

Results for Valsad assembly election will be declared on December 8.