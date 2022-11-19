Vadodara City Assembly Constituency Gujarat Election 2022: BJP bets on existing candidate

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vadodara City Assembly Election in Gujarat 2022

Gujarat Election 2022: Vadodara City will go to polls in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. In the forthcoming elections, the key contest is going to take place between BJP's Manishaben Vakil, AAP's Adv Jigar Solanki and Congress' Gunvantrai Parmar.

In 2017 elections, BJP's Manishaben Vakil won the seat against Congress' Anil Parmar by a margin of over 52,000 votes. FULL COVERAGE

VADODARA CITY ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate's Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Manisha Vakil BJP Winner 116,367 62.14% 52,383 Anil Parmar INC Runner Up 63,984 34.17%

Meanwhile, teams of thousands of workers and volunteers are keeping social media pages of different political parties abuzz like a well-oiled machine to run campaigns and garner support of target voters for the next month's Assembly elections in Gujarat.

If the ruling BJP relies on its established network of followers on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, the opposition Congress and the AAP are using popular messaging platform WhatsApp extensively to reach out to voters at the grassroots level.

BJP's social media campaigns are focused on highlighting the achievements of the party-led government in Gujarat during the last two decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as Gujarat CM from 2001 to 2014.

The saffron outfit is also tapping on the emotive issue of Gujarati pride through the newly-launched campaign "Aa Gujarat Me Banavyu Chhe (I have created this Gujarat).

The Congress, on the other hand, is harking back to the era when it ruled the state, the contributions its governments made for development of the state and how the BJP has done nothing in its 27 years of rule, a party office-bearer told.