Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Expelled BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat joins Congress

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Harak Singh Rawat joins Congress

Expelled BJP leader and former state cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat on Friday joined the Congress party ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttarakhand. He was dismissed from the Pushkar Singh Dhami- led state cabinet on Sunday for six years, for 'indiscipline'.

Rawat took a dig at the BJP after joining the Congress and said, "When Congress wins with full majority on March 10, that'll be my apology (on saying there are no apologies in politics)."

Uttarakhand elections 2022 - Full Coverage

He added, "BJP thought of me as a 'use and throw' and I was very upset. I didn't break my friendship with Home Minister Amit Shah till the last moment, as I had promised."

According to sources, Harak Singh Rawat, who is a sitting MLA from Kotdwar, wanted to change his seat to Kedarnath. He was also asking the party to field his daughter-in-law from the Lansdown seat where BJP has its sitting MLA. The party was not ready for this.

The assembly elections in Uttarakhand will be held in one single phase on February 14, 2022. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Follow all elections-related LIVE updates HERE

Also Read | Harak Singh Rawat appeals to Congress high command for his return. But where lies the problem?