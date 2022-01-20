'Not all devotees of God are good': Harish Rawat's cryptic remark over Harak Singh's re-entry in Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leadership to take decision on Harak Singh Rawat's rejoining not me: Harish Rawat

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that a decision on taking back Harak Singh Rawat into the party is not for him to take and the party leadership has to take a call on the matter.

"I am not angry with anyone. Congress high command has to decide whether Harak Singh Rawat will be inducted into the party or not. I will accept whatever decision the Congress party takes. I am not in the capacity to decide whether Harak Singh Rawat should be inducted into the party or not," Rawat said.

He also made a cryptic remark noting that it is not necessary that "all devotees (of God) are good".

"Congress party is like God and God has many devotees. It is not necessary that all devotees are good. Now it depends on God and the devotee that how the devotee pleases God and whether he accepts the devotee," he added.

Harak Singh Rawat was one of the ten MLAs who left the Congress in 2016 and joined BJP.

With assembly polls in the state less than a month away, he wants to go back to Congress but Harish Rawat, who chairman of the party's campaign committee for the polls, is seen to be against the proposal.

Sources said Harish Rawat is uncomfortable with Harak Singh Rawat's re-entry into the Congress and has apprised the party leadership about his views. He is learnt to have said that Harak Singh Rawat should not be entertained since he is coming with a set of conditions and demands.

The background

Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the BJP on Monday for "anti-party activities". He has expressed a desire to join Congress but suspense remains regarding his re-induction.

Harish Rawat said a decision will be taken about his contesting the polls.

"Whether I will contest or not is a very small question and decisions can be taken at any time. If it is necessary that instead of contesting on one seat, we need to focus more on all 70 seats, then I will consider it more important to campaign on 70 seats and make the party candidates win," he said in response to a query.

On the chances of his daughter and son contesting the elections, Rawat said that his family will never create an issue over contesting elections and it is the party to decide who will contest.

"My daughter has been working as a party worker for many years. For a woman who has been working for the party for a long time, it is for the party to decide whether to give her a ticket or not. I do not believe in the principle of succession in politics. I believe in the fact that those workers who are working hard for the party should be recognized by the party. My daughter is applying for a ticket for the fourth time," he said.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

