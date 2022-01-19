Uttarakhand polls: Harish Rawat sceptical about Harak Singh's re-entry in Congress? Sources say so

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ambiguity remains in Congress over Harak Singh Rawat as Harish Rawat uncomfortable with his induction into party

Suspense continues in Congress party over Harak Singh Rawat, who was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the BJP after he openly expressed his desire to join the Congress. Harak Singh Rawat was one of the ten MLAs who deserted the Congress in 2016 and joined BJP. Now, it's been two days since Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed and he wants to rejoin the Congress party ahead of assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

However, the biggest hurdle before Rawat is former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Campaign Committee Chairman of the state Congress unit, Harish Rawat.

On Monday, the former Uttarakhand chief minister had said the party will take a decision after considering several angles.

"Expelled Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh has not joined the Congress party yet. Party will take a decision after considering several angles. If he (Harak Singh Rawat) will accept his mistake of leaving the Congress party, then we're ready to welcome him," Harish Rawat had said.

If party sources are to be believed, Harish Rawat is uncomfortable with Harak Singh Rawat's re-entry into the Congress and has apprised the party leadership about the same and has suggested that Harak Singh Rawat should not be entertained since he is coming with a set of conditions and demands.

Although Harak Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that he wants to "apologize 100 times to Harish Rawat" and said he had a word with Harish Rawat over the phone, but the story remains inconclusive as there are several other issues that remain under discussion.

Among the issues, include Harak Singh Rawat's demands for a ticket for him and his daughter-in-law, other MLAs who are with Harak Singh Rawat and are in talks with Congress to join along with him.

A senior leader on anonymity said one of the BJP MLAs who joined BJP in 2016, leaving Congress, had met party leader Rahul Gandhi along with Yashpal Arya who has recently re-joined Congress a few months back after resigning from the BJP.

Therefore, things are under discussion and will be finalized after a detailed discussion, which means Harak Singh Rawat's re-entry into Congress might take time.

The developments come days ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls which are scheduled to be held on February 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

