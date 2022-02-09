Uttarakhand election 2022: BJP releases manifesto, focuses on infrastructure, tourism, employment

Follow us on Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Highlights Union Minister Nitin Gadkari releases BJP's manifesto for Uttarakhand

BJP's Vision Document 2022 focuses on employment, infrastructre, farmers among other issues

Uttarakhand election will be held in one single phase on February 20

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday released BJP's manifesto ahead of the assembly polls in Uttarakhand laying a roadmap for its development over the next five years as a model state. Named "Vision Document, 2022", the party's poll manifesto puts renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture and dairy development.

"There are three important pillars of the manifesto - ethics, economy, ecology, and environment," Gadkari said after releasing it.

State BJP president Madan Kaushik, manifesto committee president Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister and party's election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal were present on the dais along with Gadkari when the manifesto was released.

"We will amend the law of 'Love Jihad' to make it stricter including a provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. We will provide 50,000 government jobs to the youth... This 'Drishiti Patra' is a vision to make the state self-reliant & developed," said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"Today we've launched our manifesto (Drishti Patra) for state polls. We'll provide 3 free LPG cylinders to the poor in a year. Pregnant women living in hilly areas will be given Rs 40,000. Senior citizens' pensions will be increased to Rs 3600," Dhami added.

