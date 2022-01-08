Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Single phase polling to take place on February 14

Uttarakhand Election Dates announcement, READ FULL SCHEDULE: The Election Commission on Saturday announced polling dates for Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. Polling will take place in a single phase on February 14.
Here's the full schedule:
- Issue of Notification: January 21
- Last date of nomination: January 28
- Last date of scrutiny: January 29
- Last date of Withdrawal of candidature: January 31
- Date of polling: February 14
The crucial assembly elections in Uttarakhand will be held in February 14. In 2017, the polls for the 70 seats were held in single phases. However, this elections will be held in single phase.
The BJP is the ruling party in Uttarakhand while the Congress is the main opposition party. The Election Commission has mandated that all the polling should be held by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. Gearing up to make its electoral debut in Uttarakhand, the Aam Aadmi Party has on Friday decided to contest on all 70 seats in the assembly polls to be held in coming months and has declared Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial candidate.