Ahead of UP polls, Kanpur police seize cash worth Rs 50 lakh from car

Cash worth Rs 50 lakh was seized from a car in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Pramod Kumar Singh, the cash was recovered by the flying squad team of Uttar Pradesh Police during checking in view of Assembly polls in the state.

The car, which had its registration from Lucknow, was caught by the flying squad team from the Ramadevi intersection in the Chakeri area police station.

On the information of the flying squad team, the team of the Directorate of Income Tax Investigation reached the spot.

"The vehicle is of Amin Raine, resident of Bajaria police station of Orai district. The Scorpio vehicle was taken to the police station Chakeri and Amen Raine was questioned about the cash till late night," said police.

"Police flying squad team has seized cash worth Rs 50 lakh from a Scorpio car during checking in view of Assembly polls in the state. The driver claimed that the money belongs to a company, Raj Frozen Products. IT team has been called," said DCP East Pramod Kumar Singh.

Further investigation is underway.

The state will go to polls on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

