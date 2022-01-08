Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Polls: SP leader books Adityanath's ticket to Gorakhpur for March 11, shares itinerary

Samajwadi Party spokesperson IP Singh on Saturday shared the screenshot of the itinerary of a flight ticket booked for UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The ticket is for March 11, 2022, one day after the announcement of assembly election results in Uttar Pradesh and is from Lucknow to Gorakhpur.

Claiming a 'thumping majority' for SP in the assembly polls, Singh wrote, "March 10 will be the day of the people, March 10 will be the sun of truth in the state and SP will form the government with a thumping majority. So I have booked a return ticket from Lucknow to Gorakhpur for @myogiadityanath ji on 11th March.

"Keep this ticket with you, because even BJP will not ask you after the defeat", he further wrote.

The development comes after CEC Sushil Chandra today announced polling dates for all 5 poll-bound states including UP. The tenure of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will end on May 14 this year.

Elections will take place in 7 phases in the state from February 10 to March 7.

