UP polls: On Mayawati's b'day, BSP announces candidates for 53 seats including Noida, Dadri, Jewar

Image Source : PTI Lucknow: BSP Supremo Mayawati releases the first candidates list of the party for UP Assembly elections, at the party office in Lucknow, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

On party supremo Mayawati's birthday today, the Bahujan Samaj Party declared candidates for three assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Kriparam Sharma from Noida, Manveer Singh Bhati from Dadri, and Narendra Bhati 'Dada' from Jewar, according to a list shared by the party. Noida has 6,90,231 voters, while Dadri has 5,86,889 voters and Jewar 3,46,425 voters.

Including Gautam Buddh Nagar, the party today announced the list of candidates for 53 assembly seats of UP like Aligarh, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra, Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, and Ghaziabad assembly constituencies.

"We have finalized candidates on 53 seats in the first list, remaining 5 will be released in a day or two," BSP chief Mayawati said Saturday while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

Notably, the list came out on Mayawati's birthday. "In the upcoming assembly elections, the people will definitely bring our party to power again and I also want to assure them that after coming to power this time our party will again run the government in all matters like its previous regime," she said.

Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar district is also the home constituency of BSP supremo Mayawati. Elections to the three assembly seats, all won by BJP candidates in 2017, are scheduled for February 10. The elections results will be announced on March 10.

