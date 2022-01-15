Saturday, January 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Punjab assembly polls 2022: CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib, Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar (East)
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. UP polls: On Mayawati's b'day, BSP announces candidates for 53 seats including Noida, Dadri, Jewar

UP polls: On Mayawati's b'day, BSP announces candidates for 53 seats including Noida, Dadri, Jewar

Including Gautam Buddh Nagar, the party today announced the list of candidates for 53 assembly seats of UP like Aligarh, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra, Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Meerut, Bagpat and Ghaziabad assembly constituencies.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Lucknow Updated on: January 15, 2022 16:13 IST
mayawati
Image Source : PTI

Lucknow: BSP Supremo Mayawati releases the first candidates list of the party for UP Assembly elections, at the party office in Lucknow, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Highlights

  • BSP today announced the list of candidates for 53 assembly seats.
  • The list was announced on Mayawati's birthday today.
  • Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar district is also the home constituency of BSP supremo Mayawati.

On party supremo Mayawati's birthday today, the Bahujan Samaj Party declared candidates for three assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Kriparam Sharma from Noida, Manveer Singh Bhati from Dadri, and Narendra Bhati 'Dada' from Jewar, according to a list shared by the party. Noida has 6,90,231 voters, while Dadri has 5,86,889 voters and Jewar 3,46,425 voters.

Including Gautam Buddh Nagar, the party today announced the list of candidates for 53 assembly seats of UP like Aligarh, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra, Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, and Ghaziabad assembly constituencies. 

"We have finalized candidates on 53 seats in the first list, remaining 5 will be released in a day or two," BSP chief Mayawati said Saturday while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

Notably, the list came out on Mayawati's birthday. "In the upcoming assembly elections, the people will definitely bring our party to power again and I also want to assure them that after coming to power this time our party will again run the government in all matters like its previous regime," she said.

Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar district is also the home constituency of BSP supremo Mayawati. Elections to the three assembly seats, all won by BJP candidates in 2017, are scheduled for February 10. The elections results will be announced on March 10.

(Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Mayawati to not contest UP assembly polls, confirms BSP MP

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News