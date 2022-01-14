FIR against over 2,000 SP workers for flouting Covid norms at 'virtual rally'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party workers gather in large numbers to attend a function as former UP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini and others join SP party, in Lucknow

Highlights An FIR was registered against over 2,000 SP workers today for flouting Covid norms.

As per reports, the norms were flouted at a 'virtual' rally today at party's Lucknow office.

Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash has assured that due action will be taken in this regard.

An FIR has been registered against 2,000 to 2,500 people present at a program organized at the Samajwadi Party office. As per reports, the event was organized without permission and Covid norms were flouted during the gathering.

Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash has assured that due action will be taken in this regard. The FIR was registered at the Gautam Palli police station.

In this program, MLAs Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav today.

The Samajwadi Party defended, "It was a virtual event inside our party office. We didn't call anyone but people came," Naresh Uttam Patel, Samajwadi party state chief, UP said, "People are working abiding by COVID protocols. Crowd there even at BJP ministers' doorsteps & in markets, but they have a problem with us."

FOLLOW ALL ELECTION RELATED UPDATES HERE

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi snapped at the party, and asked, "Would you be breaking protocols for your political goals?They(SP) are corrupt, dishonest & even the new additions don't follow any rules. They think of themselves as above law; let them smile now...will see 'mountain of tears' after poll results."