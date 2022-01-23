Who is Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India's tallest man who joined SP?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomes 46-year-old Dharmendra Pratap Singh, claimed to be Indias tallest man, into the party.

India's tallest man Dharmendra Pratap Singh on Saturday joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated for February. At 8 feet and 1 inch, he has always stood out as the tallest man in the room. He is starting his political inning with the Samajwadi Party and hopes to help it come out on the top in the upcoming state assembly polls.

Singh told news agency PTI on Sunday, "I will work to take the party to greater heights and dwarf the stature of my opponents. The stature of the rival political parties has already been reduced as a number of their leaders have joined the BJP."

Tallest man in India

Dharmendra Pratap Singh, the 46-year-old resident of Narharpur Kasiyahi village in Pratapgarh district has his name in the Guinness World Records and is also seen as one of the tallest men in Asia. Singh said he requires double the amount of fabric as compared to a normal person to get a kurta-pyjama stitched.

"For a kurta, I need 4.5 to 5 metres of fabric. For a pyjama, I require around 4 metres of fabric," he told news agency PTI. He was formerly an event manager.

Political innings begin with SP

Dharmendra has recently joined the Samajwadi Party and has said that if the party gives him a ticket, he will prefer to contest from the Pratapgarh assembly constituency. Responding to a question about the SP having a pro-criminal image, Singh said, "If there are criminals and mafia elements in the SP, then you must specifically point them out. There are people who only spread rumours, and rumours should not be believed. Has there been any party under whose tenure there were no riots?"

Singh on Saturday joined the SP in Lucknow in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav.

