UP polls: AAP candidate tries self-immolation over rejection of his poll nomination papers

After his failed suicide bid, Singh sat on a dharna before the district magistrate’s office, alleging that he was not given an opportunity to rectify his mistake in filling his nomination paper.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Lucknow Published on: January 24, 2022 18:55 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

UP polls: AAP candidate tries self-immolation over rejection of his poll nomination papers

AAP candidate Joginder Singh for the Miranpur assembly seat allegedly poured kerosene oil over his clothes to immolate himself before the district collectorate office here on Monday over the rejection of his poll nomination paper by the returning officer, police said. The police, however, managed to foil his alleged suicide bid by overpowering him and stopping him from lighting the matchstick, they said.

After his failed suicide bid, Singh sat on a dharna before the district magistrate’s office, alleging that he was not given an opportunity to rectify his mistake in filling his nomination paper.

Official sources said Singh’s nomination paper was rejected by Returning Officer Jayender Kumar due to some crucial omissions in filling it. Singh, an ex-serviceman, had filed his papers as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the Miranpur (Meerapur) assembly seat in the Muzaffarnagar district. 

