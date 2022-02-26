UP Election: Fifth phase of voting today; Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya among 692 candidates in fray | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Election: 5th phase of voting today

UP Election Fifth-Phase: Uttar Pradesh will go to the fifth phase of Assembly polls today with voting to be held in 61 constituencies, majorly covering the eastern region of the state. Out of the 61 Assembly seats across 12 districts, the main constituencies include Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Gonda.