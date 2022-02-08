Tuesday, February 08, 2022
     
UP Election: PM addresses virtual rally, says opposition 'daydreaming' about division of votes

PM Modi assured that the resolution document or 'Sankalp Patra' will strenghten the development work in UP.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 08, 2022 19:23 IST
up election 2022, up polls
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi addresses virtual rally ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a virtual rally for assembly constituencies in Rampur, Badaun and Sambhal districts, ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He took a swipe at rival parties, saying they are daydreaming about the division of votes in western UP but people of the region will defeat them again like they did in the past.

He also spoke highly of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its efforts made in UP. He said, "I didn't care about votes but for your development. We said what we promised". The Uttar Pradesh BJP issued a resolution document today. Talking about it, Modi said, "UP BJP issued resolution document for the next 5 yrs, this resolution document empowers the poor, farmers and youth".\

PM Modi also assured that the resolution document or 'Sankalp Patra' will strenghten the development work in UP.

The Assembly segments in western UP will go to polling in the first phase of the Assembly election on February 10.

