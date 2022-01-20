UP Assembly Election 2022: Congress releases second list of 41 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress releases second list of 41 candidates.

Highlights Congress on January 20 released its 2nd list of 41 candidates

Congress had promised to give 40 pc seats to women candidates in UP

The party had earlier released a list of 125 candidates which included 50 women

The Congress on Thursday (January 20) released its second list of 41 candidates, including 16 women, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections starting February 10.

The Congress party had promised to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates in Uttar Pradesh which is reflected in the second list.

ALSO READ: UP elections 2022: Full list of Congress candidates

The party had earlier released a list of 125 candidates which included 50 women.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7. The results will be out on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, says party source