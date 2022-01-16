UP elections 2022: AIMIM releases first list of 9 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament House during Winter Session, in New Delhi.

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has issued the first list of 9 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections beginning next month from February 10. The AIMIM has declared that it would contest on 100 seats in UP. AIMIM has named its candidates for constituencies including Gaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Saharanpur, and Bareily. Assembly Election 2022: FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, the party had contested on 35 seats and polled approximately two lakh votes.

In his letter to AIMIM president, the cleric has pointed out that AIMIM candidates could lead to the split of 'secular votes' against sectarian forces in the UP elections.

"In my opinion, you should contest only on those seats where victory is certain, and in the remaining seats you should appeal for the alliance (against the BJP)," he said.

The Maulana, in his letter, further said that "if you do this, your popularity and confidence will increase, which will be the success towards the effort to start immediately after the election for your original mission."

