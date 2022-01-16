Sunday, January 16, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
UP elections 2022: AIMIM releases first list of 9 candidates

In his letter to AIMIM president, the cleric has pointed out that AIMIM candidates could lead to the split of 'secular votes' against sectarian forces in the UP elections.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2022 15:37 IST
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin
Image Source : PTI

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament House during Winter Session, in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • AIMIM has released the list of 9 candidates for forthcoming UP elections
  • AIMIM has named its candidates for constituencies Gaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Saharanpur, Bareily
  • In 2017, the party had contested on 35 seats and polled approximately two lakh votes

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has issued the first list of 9 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections beginning next month from February 10. The AIMIM has declared that it would contest on 100 seats in UP. AIMIM has named its candidates for constituencies including Gaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Saharanpur, and Bareily. Assembly Election 2022: FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, the party had contested on 35 seats and polled approximately two lakh votes.

India Tv - AIMIM

Image Source : INDIA TV

AIMIM releases the first list of candidates for UP elections 2022.

In his letter to AIMIM president, the cleric has pointed out that AIMIM candidates could lead to the split of 'secular votes' against sectarian forces in the UP elections.

"In my opinion, you should contest only on those seats where victory is certain, and in the remaining seats you should appeal for the alliance (against the BJP)," he said.

The Maulana, in his letter, further said that "if you do this, your popularity and confidence will increase, which will be the success towards the effort to start immediately after the election for your original mission."

ALSO READUP polls: All you need to know about Dara Singh Chauhan, former UP Cabinet minister who joined SP today

ALSO READ | UP Election 2022: Former IPS officer Asim Arun joins BJP in Lucknow

