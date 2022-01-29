UP polls: Yogi blames Samajwadi Party for Muzaffarnagar riots

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP polls: Yogi blames Samajwadi Party for Muzaffarnagar

Highlights Yogi accused the Samajwadi Party for instigating 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots

He also accused SP of adopting a model of the destruction of the state

CM also targeted SP calling them supporters of Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of instigating 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and helping culprits get away with the crime under its watch. In Muzaffarnagar, 62 people were killed and scores others were injured during the riots between Muslims and Jats.

Adityanath said Gaurav and Sachin, two of the victims, were killed only because they had objected to harassment of their niece. “The party whose caps are coloured by the blood of farmers and innocent Ram devotees are pleading for harmony,” he said. He also said those who fired at disciples of Lord Ram have no right to seek votes from people, referring to the incident of firing at kar sevaks in 1990 ordered by Mulayam Singh government in the state. He alleged the SP has fielded candidates who are responsible for ‘Kairana exodus’, Siyana disturbance, and Muzaffarnagar riots. Adityanath claimed that criminals in the state will be put behind the bars after March 10 when BJP comes to power again. “Such criminals will sell vegetables on the roads but would not dare to touch any businessman,” he said.

He also accused SP of adopting a model of the destruction of the state and developing only graveyards. “The SP government had set up factories for 'tamanchas' (country-made pistols) but we are getting defence corridors built in the state. We are building the grand Ram temple as well,” the chief minister said, addressing an ''Influential Voters’ Dialogue" programme in Baghpat.

“The Samajwadi Party only adopted the model of destruction and not the development of the state. During their time, the development was visible only in the graveyard. Nothing was built except boundary walls of cemeteries,” he alleged. There used to be migration of traders from western Uttar Pradesh earlier but there is no migration today as development is taking place there, he asserted.

In Ghaziabad, he took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying the previous government built a Haj House, while a Mansarovar Bhawan was constructed in Ghaziabad under the BJP's rule. The chief minister, who was on a visit to Ghaziabad contrasted the work done by the Samajwadi Party (SP) government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP leader also targeted the SP and its leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, calling them supporters of Pakistan and "worshippers of (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah". "They are worshippers of Jinnah, we are worshippers of Sardar Patel. Pakistan is dear to them, we will sacrifice our life for Maa Bharati (Mother India)," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi without taking names.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the chief minister listed work done by his government including restarting of the Ramala sugar mill in the western region, the influence area of late prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as the beautification work of a Shiv temple in Ghaziabad.

In another tweet, he mentioned naming of two roads by the BJP government after former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and farmers' leader Mahendra Singh Tikait in Baghpat district.

