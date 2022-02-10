UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra explains party manifesto to motor mechanic in Rampur | Watch

Highlights Priyanka accused BJP of destroying trade and businesses with ill-conceived policies

She explained her party's manifesto to motor mechanic in Rampur

She also held a roadshow ahead of polls on Feb 14

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday explained Congress’ UP election manifesto to motor mechanic in Rampur. The video was shared on Twitter. She also held a roadshow in Rampur.

The four assembly seats of Chamrua, Bilaspur, Milak and Rampur (Sadar) in Rampur district of western Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on February 14 during the second phase of the assembly elections in the state.

Addressing an election campaign in Rampur, the Congress general secretary and party's UP affairs in-charge also accused the BJP-led Centre of destroying trade and businesses with ill-conceived policies.

