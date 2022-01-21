UP polls: Congress promises 20 lakh jobs in 'youth manifesto' | Highlights

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launch the party's youth manifesto for the UP Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi on Friday released the party's manifesto for the youth of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections, saying only the party can give a new vision to the youth in the state. Addressing a press conference at the launch of the 'youth manifesto' called 'Bharti Vidhan', Rahul Gandhi said the vision document is "not hollow words" but has been drafted after consulting youth whose views are reflected in it.

"The youth in Uttar Pradesh needs a new vision and only Congress can give that vision to the state," the former president said. "We don't spread hatred, we unite people and we want to create a new Uttar Pradesh with the strength of youth," Rahul Gandhi added.

In her remarks, Priyanka Gandhi said that Congress leaders talked to the youth all over Uttar Pradesh and asked about their problems. Based on their inputs, the manifesto has been created. The biggest problem in the state is recruitment and the youth are disappointed. She said her party wants the focus to be on development and not on negative propaganda based on caste or communalism that is going around.

What Congress has promised in its youth manifesto called 'Bharti Vidhan'

The Congress has promised 20 lakh jobs, filling 1.5 lakh vacant teacher posts among other things in its youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Priyanka Gandhi said a job calendar would be created, in which the dates of recruitment, advertisement, examination, appointment will be recorded. Strict action will be taken in case of violation. Priyanka Gandhi said that all the vacant posts of Sanskrit teachers, Urdu teachers, Anganwadi and Asha workers etc. will be filled if their party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh. To restore the faith lost in the recruitment process, the fees for all examination forms will be waived off. Bus, train travel will be free as well. If Congress forms the next government, the budget for education will be increased and all colleges and universities will be upgraded. "Good education is most important for building the future," Priyanka said. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said if Congress forms the government in Uttar Pradesh, a world class institute to train people of Mallah and Nishad communities would be set up. "New opportunities will be provided for the employment of youth. A world-class institute will be set up for Mallahs and Nishads in which they will be trained," she said. The youth of the most backward community will be given a loan at the rate of one per cent interest to start their business, she said.

The Congress, which has been reduced to a virtual non-player in Uttar Pradesh over the past years, is going to the polls with youth and women in focus. The party has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, with results being declared on March 10.

