UP Polls: Congress' 'ladki hoon' poster girl, Mulayam's relative join BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Maurya joins BJP

Highlights Priyanka Maurya was the face of Congress 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poster in UP

Priyanka Maurya said that she was denied chance in the Congress to serve the society

She alleged that Congress' policy is contrary to the slogan 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon'

Priyanka Maurya, Congress' face for the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Maurya was the face of Congress 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poster in Uttar Pradesh. Besides Maurya, Ayodhya's folk singer Vandana Mishra also took membership of the BJP.

"I have joined BJP for a better platform for social service...I was constantly working in Congress...contrary to their slogan "Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun", I wasn't given the chance to fight," Priyanka Maurya said.

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Pramod Gupta, the relative of the party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, also joined the BJP today. This comes a day after Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the saffron party.

Gupta, who was the SP MLA from Auraiya's Bidhuna constituency in 2012, joined the BJP at the party office in Lucknow. Pramod Gupta is said to be the relative of Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"The reason I joined BJP is that I like their policy. Akhilesh Ji hates Samajwadis in SP. One by one, he cornered everyone & has only flatterers around in the party...No one has ever won with a margin of over 18,000 votes from Bidhuna seat except me," Pramod Gupta said.

Former state president and head of the BJP joining committee Dr Laxmikant Bajpai gave party membership to all.

READ MORE: UP Polls: Its Bhim Army's Chandra Shekhar Azad vs Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur