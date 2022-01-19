UP polls: BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi wants ticket for son from Lucknow Cantt; offers to quit as MP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/EDITED) Rita Bahuguna Joshi wants ticket for son from Lucknow Cantt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi has demanded a ticket for her son from Lucknow Cantt to contest upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Joshi, a Lok Sabha MP from Allahabad, said that she is ready to quit as an MP if the party gives the ticket to her son, Mayank.

Joshi said that she has offered to quit as an MP in line with the party's policy of 'one ticket one family'.

Joshi said that her son is working in BJP since 2009 and like others seeking ticket from Lucknow Cantt.

"If the party has decided a policy of one ticket per family then I am ready to resign from Lok Sabha to make way for my son, if he gets the ticket to contest assembly polls," the MP said, adding that she has written to BJP chief JP Nadda offering her resignation from Lok Sabha membership. She also met Uttar Pradesh BJP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan.

"It is up to the party to decide on my offer. I had already announced that I will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," she opined.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

