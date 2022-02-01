UP Polls: BJP fields ex-ED official Rajeshwar Singh from Sarojini Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@RAJESHWARS73 BJP fields ex-ED official Rajeshwar Singh from SN

Highlights Rajeshwar Singh is a former Enforcement Directorate official

He has also served in Uttar Pradesh police

Singh took to Twitter on Monday to share news that he will soon join politics

UP polls 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rajeshwar Singh, a former Enforcement Directorate (ED) official, from Sarojini Nagar to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Interestingly, Swati Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women's Welfare in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet, was denied the Sarojini Nagar ticket. She had won the seat in 2017.

The latest list of the candidates was released by BJP on Tuesday late evening.

The former Enforcement Directorate joint director Rajeshwar Singh on Monday took to Twitter to share that his request for voluntary retirement (VRS) from the service of the Government of India has been approved and he will soon join politics.

Singh who has also served in Uttar Pradesh police said that during his tenure it has been his endeavour that women, children and victims get speedy justice.

Also Read | UP elections: Here's how much assets Akhilesh Yadav has declared in poll affidavit

Also Read | UP Elections 2022: AAP brought focus on development, says Sanjay Singh