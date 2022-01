Follow us on Image Source : @AKHILESHYADAV The leader also said that he will be contesting on Akhilesh Yadav- led Samajwadi Party's seat instead of his own party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party.

Uttar Pradesh election 2022: Shivpal Yadav on Saturday announced that he will be contesting the upcoming assembly elections in UP from his old seat Jaswantnagar. This is the leader's sixth time contesting from the constituency.

