Cong leader Taqueer Raza Khan's daughter in law joins BJP, accuses him of playing 'women' card only for polls

Ittihad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's daughter-in-law Nida Khan on Sunday joined the BJP just a month ahead of crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Nida Khan told news agency ANI, "I have joined BJP because it brought Triple Talaq law and worked for empowerment of women of all religions." She also asserted that BJP will form the government after the polls and the Muslim community will also vote openly for the party. Notably, Nida Khan had earlier questioned her father-in-law, Taqueer Raza Khan, saying that he is the "one who could not fight for his own family" but is now talking about women's rights.

Nida Khan also said, "My father-in-law (Tauqeer Raza Khan) is talking about women's rights only because he considers Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his sister. I believe that a girl can fight for her rights herself. However, let me tell you that he never endorsed or talked about women's rights in our family."

"Recently, in an interview to a news channel, he said that he supports the rights of women in his family. I do not believe this. He is just saying this as his new political gimmick. He never supported us after we complained about the triple talaq matter. He always issues fatwas against women without any evidence or moral grounds. He is the one who never fights for his own family," added Nida Khan.

