UP Municipal Election: Winning candidates not allowed to take out processions, says State Election Commission

UP Municipal Election Results 2023: Amid the counting of votes for the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh, the State Election Commission (SEC) stated that the winning candidates will not be allowed to take out victory processions. Releasing a notification, the SEC said that the necessary instructions have been issued to all the concerned officials. The voting in the state commenced at 8 am today (May 13).

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said that the counting process is undergoing smoothly and expected to be completed by 3 pm. "No winning candidate is allowed to hold celebratory processions," he told news agency ANI.

'Winning candidates will be taken to their homes by Police'

Meanwhile, Moradabad Senior Superintendant of Police Hemraj Meena said that proper security arrangement has been done across the region. "The winning candidates will be taken to their homes by the police. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed," he added.

It should be mentioned here that civic body polls were held in 17 municipal corporations across the state, including the recently formed Shahjahanpur municipal corporation. About 53 per cent of voters exercised their franchise, out of the total 4.32 crore who were eligible, according to Election Commission data. Seventeen mayors and 1,401 corporators will be elected once the results are out. As many as 19 corporators have been elected unopposed.

The election holds importance as political parties left no stone unturned to showcase their strength before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state, which sends the maximum of 80 MPs to Lok Sabha. In the run-up to the civic polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed as many as 50 public meetings in 13 days in an attempt to maintain political dominance in the state.

The elections to 17 municipal corporations, 199 nagar palika parishads and 544 nagar panchayats were held in two phases on May 4 and 11. The overall voting percentage in the first phase was recorded at 52%, while it was 53% in the second phase. The polling was held with both EVMs and ballot papers for a total of 14,684 posts.

As per the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission, these included 17 posts of mayor, 1,420 of corporators, 199 of nagar palika parishad chairpersons, 5,327 of nagar palika parishad members, 544 of nagar panchayat chairpersons and 7,178 posts of nagar panchayat members.

(With ANI inputs)