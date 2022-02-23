UP Fourth Phase Voting: BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni casts vote in Lakhimpur Kheri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ajay Mishra Teni

Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday cast his vote in Banbirpur of Lakhimpur Kheri for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022. Amid tight security, the Uttar Pradesh minister walked out of the polling booth, flashing the victory sign.

Teni's son Ashish Mishra who was declared the main accused in the chargesheet filed by Special Investigation (SIT) in the incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year walked out of the jail on bail a few days back. Following this, there have been growing demands of the Union Minister's resignation.

In the incident that shocked the nation, four farmers, including Nachhatar Singh, were crushed to death under the wheels of a convoy of cars, including the one belonging to the Minister. Four others, including a journalist, were also killed when the convoy ran over a group of farmers demonstrating against the visit of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Teni's native place for a programme.

