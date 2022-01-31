Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER I turn 'hot' Kairana, Muzaffarnagar into Shimla even in May: UP CM Yogi in scathing attack on Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held next month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Akhilesh Yadav and the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government. While campaigning for BJP candidates in Bulandshahr's Shikarpur and Khurja constituencies, UP CM Yogi attacked Samajwadi Party over law and order and Muzaffarnagar riots, and said that he can turns 'hot' Kairana and Muzaffarnagar into Shimla even in May and June.

"Sachin and Gaurav were brutally murdered by the goons who grew up under the protection of the previous governments. They just went to ask why the goons were teasing their sisters who were going to school. Those young boys asked this question only and for this, they were brutally killed," the CM Yogi said addressing a public rally.

The murder of Sachin and Gaurav, both cousins, at Karwal village in Muzaffarnagar had triggered the riots in 2013.

"Yeh jo garmi dikhai de rahi Kairana aur Muzaffarnagar me.... Woh sab shant ho jayegi. Mai toh May aur June me bhi isko Shimla bana deta hu (The heating up of things that you are seeing in Kairana and Muzaffarnagar... all of this will become quiet. I can turn both places into Shimla even in May and June)," CM said, adding that his government "treated both the mafia and Corona" in the state.

Praising the defence corridor in Aligarh, the CM said, "You will soon see that the youth of Bulandshahr fire shells on the country's borders from the guns made in Aligarh."

"No one was safe under SP rule, daughters could not go to school. Development plans were stalled. There were riots in Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur and even Lucknow. But no action was taken against the culprits. The SP government was with them, not with the riot victims," Yogi further added.

Without naming the SP-RLD alliance, the CM Yogi said that the "two boys who are seen in the state these days, are coming here to create riots".

Taking a swipe at the opposition parties, Yogi said, "The development of the Saifai family was the agenda of the 'chacha-bhatija' party. Nephew's development was everything for Behenji. The 'brother-sister' party didn't remember India when disaster struck and they moved to Italy to meet their grandmother."

Addressing 'Prabhavi Matdata Samvad' in Shikarpur, the chief minister sought the support of the voters and said, "This is a double engine government, there is no place for criminals and mafias here. BJP works for the security of women, for youth employment, for the progress of farmers. That is the recognition of BJP."

"Under the BJP government, as many as 33,000 poor people have been provided residences in Bulandshehr alone. If you want the development of the state, then BJP is the only option. Support us to win this election," he added.

BJP candidate from Shikarpur assembly seat, Anil Sharma, was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

