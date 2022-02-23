Wednesday, February 23, 2022
     
UP Elections 2022: College boundary collapses as BJP president JP Nadda's chopper lands nearby

Apparently, the strong winds generated by the chopper's landing caused the dilapidated boundary wall of the college to collapse. 

IANS Reported by: IANS
Ballia Published on: February 23, 2022 15:50 IST
UP elections 2022, BJP, JP Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda, wall collapses, college wall breaks, strong w
Image Source : PTI

BJP National President J P Nadda addresses a press conference for the ongoing UP Assembly elections, at BJP media centre, in Gorakhpur, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

Highlights

  • The government school wall collapsed when Nadda's chopper landed near the Phephna constituency
  • The people were seen retreating because of the sudden winds caused by the chopper
  • The strong winds generated by the chopper's landing caused the dilapidated boundary wall to collapse

The boundary wall of a government school collapsed when the helicopter bringing BJP president J.P. Nadda landed near the Phephna constituency of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Apparently, the strong winds generated by the chopper's landing caused the dilapidated boundary wall of the college to collapse. However, no injuries were reported due to the accident.

Visuals show the boundary wall collapsing due to the force of the wind from the chopper. The people can also be seen turning their backs, covering their faces and retreating because of the sudden gust of wind.

The video of the landing has since gone viral on social media, raising questions about the quality of educational infrastructure in the state. The BJP is banking on its development work to woo voters, but the college boundary wall collapsing because of a helicopter landing has raised questions on the authenticity of those claims.

The BJP president was in the district's Phephna Assembly constituency to campaign for BJP candidate and state minister Upendra Tiwari.

A helipad was constructed for Nadda's chopper landing at the Ratsar Inter College grounds.

