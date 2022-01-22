Saturday, January 22, 2022
     
UP elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal seat in Mainpuri

Karhal is a Samajwadi bastion and Mulayam Singh Yadav represents the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha. Karhal has over 1.44 lakh Yadav voters and is considered 'safe' for the Samajwadi leadership.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Updated on: January 22, 2022 14:06 IST
Making it official, Samajwadi Party on Saturday announced that Akhilesh Yadav will contest UP polls from Karhal seat in Mainpuri. SP leader Rampal Yadav made the announcement. This is the first time that Akhilesh will be contesting the assembly elections. Karhal is a Samajwadi bastion and Mulayam Singh Yadav represents the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha. Karhal has over 1.44 lakh Yadav voters and is considered 'safe' for the Samajwadi leadership.

Akhilesh Yadav also promised to provide free electricity for irrigation of farmer's fields. Addressing the presser, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In view of the elections, some decisions have been taken for the public. In which 300 units of free electricity, free electricity will be given for irrigation of farmer's fields. If our government is formed, we will give employment to 22 lakh youth in the IT sector."

